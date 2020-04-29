Watch for Clorox Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.02% Yesterday

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.59 to a high of $184.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $187.46 on volume of 251,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Clorox Co has traded in a range of $144.12 to $214.26 and is now at $183.16, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

