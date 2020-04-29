Watch for Clorox Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.02% Yesterday

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.59 to a high of $184.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $187.46 on volume of 251,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Clorox Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.26 and a 52-week low of $144.12 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $183.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

