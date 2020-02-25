Watch for Citigroup Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.12% Yesterday

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.62 to a high of $73.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.10 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.05 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $71.49, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.