Watch for Citigroup Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.59% Yesterday

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.97 to a high of $81.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.98 on volume of 9.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.88 and a 52-week low of $55.70 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $82.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.50% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citigroup Inc on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Citigroup Inc have risen 13.4%. We continue to monitor C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.