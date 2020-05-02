Watch for Citigroup Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.39% Yesterday

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.81 to a high of $78.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.89 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inc has traded in a range of $60.05 to $83.11 and is now at $78.33, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

