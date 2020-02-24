Watch for Cisco Systems to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.28% Yesterday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.53 to a high of $45.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.90 on volume of 10.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cisco Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.40 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $45.01, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

