Watch for Cintas Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.15% Yesterday

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $214.12 to a high of $218.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $214.89 on volume of 169,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cintas Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $304.81 and a 52-week low of $154.33 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $217.70 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

