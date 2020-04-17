MySmarTrend
Watch for Cinemark Holding to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 13.35% Yesterday

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:54pm
By Shiri Gupta

Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.85 to a high of $13.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.35 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cinemark Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.51 and a 52-week low of $5.71 and are now trading 130% above that low price at $13.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cinemark Holding. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cinemark Holding in search of a potential trend change.

