Watch for Cincinnati Fin to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.01% Yesterday

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.03 to a high of $79.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.10 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cincinnati Fin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.69 and a high of $118.50 and are now at $77.53, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cincinnati Fin and will alert subscribers who have CINF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.