Watch for Cimarex Energy C to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.42% Yesterday

Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.27 to a high of $50.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.89 on volume of 259,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cimarex Energy C on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Cimarex Energy C have risen 7.7%. We continue to monitor XEC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.19 and a high of $77.10 and are now at $50.38, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.