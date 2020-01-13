Watch for Cigna Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.94% Yesterday

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $206.15 to a high of $209.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $207.19 on volume of 606,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cigna Corp has traded in a range of $141.95 to $212.35 and is now at $206.00, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% higher and 1.88% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cigna Corp on December 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $203.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Cigna Corp have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor CI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.