Watch for Cigna Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.26% Yesterday

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.53 to a high of $184.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $185.36 on volume of 694,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cigna Corp on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $162.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Cigna Corp have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor CI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Cigna Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $118.50 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $184.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 1.59% lower over the past week, respectively.