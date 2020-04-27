Watch for Ciena Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.06% Yesterday

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.85 to a high of $49.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.78 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ciena Corp has traded in a range of $30.58 to $49.07 and is now at $48.94, 60% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ciena Corp and will alert subscribers who have CIEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.