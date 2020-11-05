Watch for Church & Dwight to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.10% Yesterday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.22 to a high of $74.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.80 on volume of 350,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.98 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $74.16, 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.