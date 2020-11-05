MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for Church & Dwight to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.10% Yesterday

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 1:03pm
By James Quinn

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.22 to a high of $74.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.80 on volume of 350,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Church & Dwight share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.98 and a high of $80.99 and are now at $74.16, 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Keywords: rebounders church & dwight

Ticker(s): CHD

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.