Watch for Chubb Ltd to Potentially Rebound After Falling 12.08% Yesterday

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.60 to a high of $108.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.76 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Chubb Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $97.78 and a high of $167.74 and are now at $98.27, 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

