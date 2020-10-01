Watch for Children'S Place to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.01% Yesterday

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.39 to a high of $66.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.83 on volume of 177,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Children'S Place on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $77.30. Since that call, shares of Children'S Place have fallen 15.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Children'S Place share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.62 and a high of $116.84 and are now at $65.16, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.