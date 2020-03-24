Watch for Chevron Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 13.82% Yesterday

Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.32 to a high of $65.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.65 on volume of 10.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Chevron Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $127.34 and a 52-week low of $51.60 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $61.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chevron Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $106.18. Since that call, shares of Chevron Corp have fallen 48.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.