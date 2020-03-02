Watch for Chemocentryx Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.81% Yesterday

Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.59 to a high of $44.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.58 on volume of 172,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Chemocentryx Inc has traded in a range of $6.19 to $44.61 and is now at $44.46, 618% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 11.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 4.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chemocentryx Inc and will alert subscribers who have CCXI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.