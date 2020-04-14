Watch for Chegg Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.88% Yesterday

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.42 to a high of $39.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.13 on volume of 463,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Chegg Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.89 and a high of $48.22 and are now at $38.81, 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

