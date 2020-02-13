Watch for Chefs Warehouse to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.51% Yesterday

Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.00 to a high of $40.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.79 on volume of 233,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Chefs Warehouse share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.06 and a 52-week low of $29.73 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $37.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

