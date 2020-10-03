Watch for Cf Industries Ho to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.40% Yesterday

Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.63 to a high of $32.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.09 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cf Industries Ho share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.65 and a high of $55.15 and are now at $29.75. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

