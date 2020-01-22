Watch for Cf Industries Ho to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.09% Yesterday

Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.99 to a high of $44.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.21 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cf Industries Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.15 and a 52-week low of $38.90 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $42.67 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cf Industries Ho on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.62. Since that call, shares of Cf Industries Ho have fallen 3.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.