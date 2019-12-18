Watch for Century Aluminum to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.41% Yesterday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.65 to a high of $7.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.71 on volume of 203,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Century Aluminum share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.98 and a 52-week low of $5.02 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $7.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Century Aluminum on November 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Century Aluminum have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor CENX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.