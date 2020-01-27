Watch for Centene Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.71% Yesterday

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.41 to a high of $65.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $65.06 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Centene Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.62 and a high of $69.25 and are now at $64.75, 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 1.79% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Centene Corp on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Centene Corp have risen 42.1%. We continue to monitor CNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.