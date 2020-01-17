Watch for Cdw Corp/De to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.88% Yesterday

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.28 to a high of $141.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $142.79 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cdw Corp/De on August 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Cdw Corp/De have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor CDW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdw Corp/De share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.08 and a high of $146.09 and are now at $137.68, 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% higher and 0.84% higher over the past week, respectively.