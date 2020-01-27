Watch for Carnival Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.29% Yesterday

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.73 to a high of $45.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.12 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $39.92 to $59.24 and is now at $45.38, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

