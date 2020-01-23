Watch for Carnival Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.57% Yesterday

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.70 to a high of $49.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.30 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Carnival Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.92 and a high of $59.24 and are now at $48.83, 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carnival Corp on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carnival Corp have risen 12.5%. We continue to monitor CCL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.