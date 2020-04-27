Watch for Carmax Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.71% Yesterday

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.83 to a high of $72.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.62 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Carmax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.18 and a 52-week low of $37.59 and are now trading 101% above that low price at $75.46 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

