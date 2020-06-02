Watch for Cardinal Health to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.83% Yesterday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.84 to a high of $59.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.15 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cardinal Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.00 and a 52-week low of $41.03 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $59.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

