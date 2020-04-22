Watch for Capitol Federal to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.48% Yesterday

Capitol Federal (NASDAQ:CFFN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.91 to a high of $12.03. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.99 on volume of 61,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Capitol Federal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.52 and a 52-week low of $10.01 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $11.99 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

