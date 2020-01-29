Watch for Calix Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.23% Yesterday

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.05 to a high of $9.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.90 on volume of 329,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Calix Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.60 and a high of $11.30 and are now at $9.11, 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

