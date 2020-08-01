Watch for Cadence Design to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.60% Yesterday

Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.96 to a high of $71.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.99 on volume of 509,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cadence Design have traded between a low of $42.80 and a high of $77.08 and are now at $71.96, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

