Watch for Burlington Store to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.98% Yesterday

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.17 to a high of $231.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $229.51 on volume of 215,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Burlington Store on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $200.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Burlington Store have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor BURL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Burlington Store has traded in a range of $136.30 to $236.02 and is now at $226.96, 67% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.