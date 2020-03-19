Watch for Brown & Brown to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.34% Yesterday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.01 to a high of $36.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.92 on volume of 862,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Brown & Brown has traded in a range of $28.61 to $48.69 and is now at $35.56, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brown & Brown on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.94. Since that call, shares of Brown & Brown have fallen 18.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.