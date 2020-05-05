Watch for Brown & Brown to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.33% Yesterday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.75 to a high of $36.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.31 on volume of 388,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brown & Brown have traded between a low of $30.70 and a high of $48.69 and are now at $36.40, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.

