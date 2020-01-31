Watch for Broadridge Finl to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.54% Yesterday

Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.67 to a high of $121.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $127.84 on volume of 355,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Broadridge Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $93.77 and a high of $136.99 and are now at $118.40, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

