Watch for Bristol-Myer Sqb to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.29% Yesterday

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.12 to a high of $63.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.75 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bristol-Myer Sqb and will alert subscribers who have BMY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have traded between a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $62.99, which is 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.