Watch for Bristol-Myer Sqb to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.32% Yesterday

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.60 to a high of $62.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.77 on volume of 9.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Bristol-Myer Sqb has traded in a range of $42.48 to $68.34 and is now at $62.30, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

