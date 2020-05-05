Watch for Bristol-Myer Sqb to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.51% Yesterday

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.43 to a high of $61.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.11 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $51.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor BMY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Bristol-Myer Sqb has traded in a range of $42.48 to $68.34 and is now at $61.65, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.