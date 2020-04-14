Watch for Bristol-Myer Sqb to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.48% Yesterday

Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.63 to a high of $60.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.58 on volume of 654,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $60.25, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.