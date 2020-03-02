Watch for Briggs & Strattn to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.50% Yesterday

Briggs & Strattn (NYSE:BGG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.34 to a high of $3.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.67 on volume of 829,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Briggs & Strattn. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Briggs & Strattn in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Briggs & Strattnhas traded in a range of $3.33 to $14.37 and are now at $3.62. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.53% lower and 3.44% lower over the past week, respectively.