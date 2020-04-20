Watch for Box Inc- Class A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.34% Yesterday

Box Inc- Class A (NYSE:BOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.34 to a high of $16.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.86 on volume of 771,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Box Inc- Class A and will alert subscribers who have BOX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Box Inc- Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.19 and a 52-week low of $8.64 and are now trading 87% above that low price at $16.20 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.