Watch for Boston Scientifc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 12.90% Yesterday

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.16 to a high of $28.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.35 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boston Scientifc on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.24. Since that call, shares of Boston Scientifc have fallen 23.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Boston Scientifc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.62 and the current low of $27.16 and are currently at $28.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.