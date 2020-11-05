Watch for Boston Beer-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.21% Yesterday

Boston Beer-A (NYSE:SAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $472.18 to a high of $480.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $473.78 on volume of 86,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boston Beer-A have traded between a low of $290.02 and a high of $498.30 and are now at $476.39, which is 64% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

