Watch for Boston Beer-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.32% Yesterday

Boston Beer-A (NYSE:SAM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $469.27 to a high of $484.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $471.00 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Boston Beer-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $484.46 and a 52-week low of $290.02 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $480.53 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.