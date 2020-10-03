Watch for Boeing Co/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.26% Yesterday

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $215.00 to a high of $237.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $249.80 on volume of 6.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $217.50 and a high of $402.67 and are now at $218.05. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.