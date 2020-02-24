Watch for Boeing Co/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.55% Yesterday

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $316.33 to a high of $320.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $330.23 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $302.72 to $446.01 and is now at $318.86, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.