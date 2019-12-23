Watch for Boeing Co/The to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.84% Yesterday

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $334.21 to a high of $340.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $335.50 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $292.47 to $446.01 and is now at $338.96, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.