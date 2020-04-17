Watch for Boeing Co/The to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.06% Yesterday

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.00 to a high of $153.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $152.40 on volume of 29.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $89.00 to $391.00 and is now at $150.43, 69% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.38% lower and 6.03% lower over the past week, respectively.