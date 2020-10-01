Watch for Blucora Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.35% Yesterday

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.37 to a high of $25.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.95 on volume of 65,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Blucora Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.40 and a high of $37.17 and are now at $24.65, 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

